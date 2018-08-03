President Trump Comes To Keystone State For Barletta

WILKES-BARRE (AP) – President Donald Trump made a stop in the Keystone State to rally support for GOP Congressman Lou Barletta, who is running to unseat two-term incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. Barletta claims that Casey has become one of the most liberal senators in Washington and says he no longer represents the values of the people of Pennsylvania. The President says he remains “a little bit torn” about whether it would be better to shut down the government before or after the midterm elections in an effort to secure funding for his long-promised border wall. He said while many in the party disagree, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personality Sean Hannity share his belief that a fall shutdown would be politically advantageous for Republicans in the midterms.

Related