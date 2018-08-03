Record Mosquito Numbers & West Nile Virus Threaten Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – Receding floodwaters and heavy rains across Pennsylvania are creating perfect conditions that have contributed to the highest level of West Nile virus activity in the mosquito population since the disease was first introduced in 2000. The disease, which has infected over 150 people in the past six years, is on track to pose an unusually higher than normal risk this year and is widespread throughout the Commonwealth, having already been found in 51 PA counties as of August first. Matt Helwig, a biologist with the PA DEP mosquito program, says you can eliminate habitat by getting rid of standing and stagnant water where mosquitoes lay eggs. Common places water can accumulate are in potted plants and birdbaths, storage bins, kiddie pools, wheelbarrows, rain gutters, and even corrugated downspouts. Use of insect repellents with DEET or other EPA-registered repellents can also cut down on mosquito bites and possible exposure to the virus. Long pants and sleeves are also an important way to cut down on possible exposure. DEP and county partners throughout the state will also conduct routine, localized spraying events to control mosquitoes.

