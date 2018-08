COLUMBIA – Lancaster County authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in some suspicious activity. The man was observed on camera in the rear porch area of a house at around 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Columbia looking in the rear windows. The male unscrewed the security lights at the scene. Pictures of the man can be seen below. If you recognize him, contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

