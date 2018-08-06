A Purple Heart State Recognizing Purple Heart Day

HARRISBURG – A resolution designating the Commonwealth as a Purple Heart state and recognizing tomorrow, August 7th as Purple Heart Day has been adopted by the state Senate. At least 14 other states have honored their combat wounded and killed military veterans by proclaiming their states to be Purple Heart states. Lehigh County Sen. Pat Browne, the sponsor of the resolution, said it was time for the Keystone State to join that list. In addition, the Purple Heart Trail was been established in 1992 to be a symbolic trail through all 50 states to commemorate and honor the men and women who have been wounded and killed in combat.

Related