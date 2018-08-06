Death Penalty To Be Sought In 1992 Slaying Of School Teacher

LANCASTER (AP) – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office has announced plans to seek the death penalty against the man charged in the 1992 murder of a Lancaster County elementary school teacher. The D.A.’s gave notice of intent to seek capital punishment if 49-year-old Raymond Rowe of Lancaster is convicted of first-degree murder. Rowe was charged in the death of 25-year-old Christy Mirack in East Lampeter Township. Prosecutors said the death penalty would be warranted because the killing was committed during the sexual assault and burglary felonies. Police were unable to identify Rowe as a suspect until they uncovered DNA data leading them to the professional DJ.

