National Night Out Tuesday Around The Area

LANCASTER – Many communities around our region will be participating in National Night Out, which is scheduled annually on the first Tuesday in August. It’s a unique crime and drug prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. Last year’s campaign involved citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations, and local officials from over 15,000 communities from all 50 states. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more. To find an event in your area, visit natw.org/map.

