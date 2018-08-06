No Shortage Of Fall Races For PA Voters To Ponder

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania voters will have a lot to think about in the coming three months, leading up to the Nov. 6 General Election. They’ll have to decide if Democrats, Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, deserve another term, and what to do about dozens of vacancies in the Legislature. It’ll also be the first fall election under a congressional map enacted by the state Supreme Court earlier this year. But it looks like voters won’t get a chance to weigh in on proposals to change the state constitution to shrink the state House from 203 to 151 seats and to revamp how legislative and congressional district boundaries are drawn.

