Sentencing In 2017 Lancaster County School Bus Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man who caused a multi-vehicle crash last year that tipped a school bus carrying 14 students will serve up to 20 years in prison. 48-year-old James Irvin III was sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison regarding his conviction on 68 charges from the May 2017 crash on Route 30 in East Lampeter Township. Judge Howard Knisely said Irvin showed “no regard” for anyone on the road when he drove 71 mph, while accelerating, during an illegal pass which caused the chain-reaction crash that led to a bus with Lancaster Mennonite School students tipping onto its side. All students and the bus driver received medical treatment. Irvin fled in a white Chevy Malibu and was arrested six days later. Parents of the two children most seriously injured expressed forgiveness for Irvin.

