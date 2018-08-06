Steelton Home Invasion Investigation

STEELTON – Police in Dauphin County are requesting the public’s help with information to a home invasion robbery that occurred Saturday around 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South 2nd Street in Steelton. The suspect is described as a light skinned male who was wearing a black mask, shorts, blue gloves, and sneakers. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. A large amount of cash was taken from the residence. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Steelton Borough Police at 717-939-9841. All tips are confidential.

