Penalty Against The Pipeline

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection has assessed a $148,000 penalty against Sunoco Pipeline LP for violations of the Clean Streams Law and Dam Safety and Encroachment Act that occurred during the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline in Berks, Chester, and Lebanon Counties. In all three counties, Sunoco impacted the private water supplies of several citizens by causing cloudy, turbid, discolored and/or lost water in their wells, in addition to causing pollution and potential pollution to waters of the Commonwealth. In Chester County, Sunoco also failed to immediately notify DEP of the adverse impacts to the private water supplies. DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said, “Sunoco’s actions violated the law and will not be tolerated.” DEP will continue to monitor Sunoco’s compliance.

