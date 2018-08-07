Wolf Signs Order Establishing LGBTQ Affairs Commission

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, the only one in the nation. The governor said creation of the commission is one step of many we have taken to ensure obstacles are removed for anyone who is facing an unfair disadvantage based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression. The 40-member commission will be led by executive director Todd Snovel. Most recently, the Assistant Dean for Engagement and Inclusion at Lebanon Valley College where he led the team working with students in the co-curricular experience and initiated campus-wide efforts in equity, diversity, and inclusion, Snovel also teaches college-level courses on the studies of genders, sexualities, and identities.

