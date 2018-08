SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP – Police in York County are investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the New Cumberland Federal Credit Union at 200 Memory Lane. Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a red bandanna, white hat, and dark clothing. He possessed a firearm and was last seen running west from the bank. Anyone with information pertaining to the robbery is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.

Related