A Possible Sale Of Lancaster County’s Turkey Hill Dairy

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati-based Kroger announced that the company is exploring strategic alternatives for its Lancaster County based Turkey Hill Dairy, including a potential sale. Erin Sharp, group vice president for Kroger Manufacturing, said Turkey Hill is a strong, nationally-known brand and their successful and recognizable ice cream and beverage products have the potential for greater growth outside of the company. She added, “We want to ensure Turkey Hill has every opportunity to meet its full potential.” With nearly 800 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates, Turkey Hill produces a full line of popular iced teas, fruit drinks, milk, frozen dairy treats, and a variety of ice cream in its manufacturing and distribution facility located in Conestoga. The company has hired Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to identify, review, and evaluate the options. Kroger currently owns 38 food manufacturing plants, including 19 dairies.

