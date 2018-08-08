Enhancements Coming To PA CareerLink

HARRISBURG – State officials announced enhancements to the PA CareerLink system that will result in an effective one-stop shop for Pennsylvania job seekers and employers. Eileen Cipriani, Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development with the state Department of Labor & Industry, said some of the enhancements include better matching of employers with individuals who have specific skill sets; improved job seeker control over who views their resume; more job postings; and increased vetting capabilities for posted jobs. Customers will be able to share their experiences with the PA Department of Labor & Industry via the upgraded pacareerlink.pa.gov website beginning August 10th.



Related