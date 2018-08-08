Fatal Tractor Trailer Crash In Cecil County

NORTH EAST, MD – Maryland State Police responded to a fatal tractor trailer crash on southbound I-95 in Cecil County. At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-95 at the 97 mile marker in North East. For unknown reasons, a southbound tractor trailer, driven by 45-year-old Delvon Crosby of Baltimore, struck the trooper’s vehicle and the stopped vehicle before overturning on the right shoulder. The trooper and the driver of the stopped vehicle were outside of their vehicles at the time of the incident. Neither the trooper nor the driver of the stopped vehicle were injured. Crosby died at the scene. Police are continuing their investigation.

