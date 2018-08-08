Information Sought On Elizabethtown Park Incident

LANCASTER – Lancaster County authorities are seeking information from the public on a Monday altercation at Elizabethtown Borough Park. The incident involved a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man. Investigators say the man approached the boy about 5 p.m. at the park on East Washington Street about loud music the boy was playing. There was a physical altercation and the boy was seriously hurt. He was taken to Hershey Medical Center with a head injury. There were other individuals at the park who saw at least part of what took place. Police, in conjunction with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 717-367-6540. The investigation is ongoing. The man has been identified and contacted by police. His name is not being released at this time. Authorities believe this was not a random act and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

Related