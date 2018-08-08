Many Participate In National Night Out

LANCASTER –National Night Out was held last evening in a number of communities around our region. It’s a unique crime and drug prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. Last year’s campaign involved citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations, and local officials. National Night Out heightens crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more. Stormy weather last evening did cause some events to be cancelled.

