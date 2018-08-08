Official Says Pennsylvania Clearly Behind Pollution Reduction

BALTIMORE (AP) – PA DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell says the Keystone State is “clearly behind” in goals of cutting pollution that flows downstream into the Chesapeake Bay. McDonnell made the comment in Baltimore at a meeting of officials from six states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. He says Pennsylvania is taking the opportunity to “double down” and focus on local water quality to reduce pollution. His comments come after heavy rains brought debris downstream. That prompted criticism from Maryland officials, including Gov. Larry Hogan, who chairs the Chesapeake Bay Executive Committee. Hogan says it’s positive that states are talking and working together. The bay watershed covers 64,000 square miles. It includes Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

