Philadelphia Round Table Looks At Voting Issues

PHILADELPHIA – In an effort to dig deeper into growing concerns with respect to voting in Pennsylvania, Senator Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia hosted a forum on voting at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Local, state and national officials and experts on voting issues talked about the steps Pennsylvania and its counties and cities are taking to ensure security and fairness in the system for this fall’s elections and the future. Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said the Commonwealth will receive nearly $14 million in federal funding to assist Pennsylvania’s counties to have voter-verifiable paper record voting systems selected no later than December 31, 2019, and preferably in place by the November 2019 general election. In the meantime, he said, Pennsylvania is employing extensive measures and partnering with federal and state law enforcement agencies to stay one step ahead of any threats to our security and infrastructure, including comprehensive monitoring and assessment of risk, fortification of physical and cyber security, training and resources to counties and partners, and increasing communications at all levels.

Other issues addressed included gerrymandering, attempts to block people from voting, and legislation calling for the expansion of voting hours in Pennsylvania.