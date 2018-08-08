Proposal Helps With Costs During Clinical Research Trials

HARRISBURG – Patients who are diagnosed with cancer and participate in clinical research trials could have some of their expenses covered under new legislation advancing through the Pennsylvania General Assembly. House Bill 126 would establish a clear difference between what is considered an “inducement” – a payment for a patient to participate in a cancer clinical trial – and the reimbursement of expenses for participating in a clinical trial. Bill sponsor, Bucks County Rep. Margurite Quinn says many who have been diagnosed with cancer are able to have much better outcomes because of choosing to participate in clinical research trials. She added that we should be encouraging participation with this research, and not making it even more difficult for those already facing challenging health circumstances. House Bill 126 is currently back in the House Rules Committee, where it could be poised for a concurrence vote in September.

