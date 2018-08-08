School Safety Roundtable To Be Held In Lebanon

HARRISBURG – Roundtable discussions are being held across the state this week on the subject of school safety. One is being held in our area. The public roundtable events come at the request of various state senators who want to highlight their region’s concerns and challenges pertaining to school safety. Committee Chairman, Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall says that lawmakers are looking to answer the questions of what laws are needed to pass in Harrisburg to save lives and protect those who are in our schools. The roundtables will feature a discussion on recently enacted reforms aimed at addressing school safety concerns. The public is welcome to attend a roundtable discussion held today at 10 a.m. at Cedar Crest High School in the Large Group Instruction Room, located at 115 E. Evergreen Road in Lebanon.

