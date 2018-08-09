A Talk With Grandparents Caring For Grandchildren Due To Opioids

WILKES-BARRE – Gov. Tom Wolf sat down with grandparents raising grandchildren as a result of the opioid epidemic, listening to their concerns, and renewing his call for passage of legislation aimed at removing barriers to obtaining state services and supports. Wolf said grandparents are stepping up to take care of their grandchildren as a result of the devastating opioid crisis and we need to make sure they have our full support. One piece of legislation, House Bill 1539, provides a way for grandparents to obtain temporary guardianship while protecting both the parental rights of parents, including those suffering from opioid addiction, and the needs of the child to be with loving family members, rather than be placed in foster care or other arrangements. According to research, Pennsylvania grandparents are saving the state an estimated $1 billion a year by keeping their grandchildren out of the foster care system. An estimated 82,000 grandparents are the sole caregivers for nearly 89,000 grandchildren in Pennsylvania. That number is increasing due to the opioid crisis across the state.

