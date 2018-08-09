Attorney General Launches New Text Alert System For PA Seniors

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today encouraged Pennsylvania consumers to sign up for a new text alert system through his Bureau of Consumer Protection to raise their awareness about how to avoid becoming a victim of scams. The text alerts – which will be sent at least twice a month – will offer tips for consumers to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, warn about new scams or update subscribers on consumer protection issues. Consumers can sign up by visiting attorneygeneral.gov/consumer-alerts and opt out via text after they receive a text alert. There is no fee to sign up. Mobile carrier rates may apply. The Attorney General shared that seniors are more likely to be targeted by scammers because criminals think seniors are easier to trick, have more assets, are generally more trusting of others and are less likely to report the crime, sometimes due to embarrassment over being duped.

