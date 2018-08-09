Bill Proposed To Protect Pennsylvania Consumers

HARRISBURG – A state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would ensure Pennsylvanians don’t fall prey to deceptive contracts and would strengthen protections for consumers. House Bill 929, sponsored by Philadelphia County Rep. Mike Driscoll, would create penalties for companies that place false or misleading information in contracts intending to defraud customers. By adding deceptive practice language into current law, companies found guilty would be liable for penalties and damages, and reimbursements, allowing customers to reclaim lost assets. New Jersey currently has similar regulations in place, and Driscoll hopes to extend these protections to Pennsylvania consumers.

