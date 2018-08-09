Effort Seeks Improvement In PA Education

HARRISBURG – PA Education Secretary Pedro Rivera was joined by superintendents from Pittsburgh, Juniata County, and Allentown to highlight their early participation in Pennsylvania’s comprehensive System for District and School Improvement. The three districts piloted the program in 19 schools in the last school year. Rivera talked about the school improvement plan. Each of the participating school districts assembled diverse teams of educators to help PDE field-test school improvement tools and identify opportunities to align school and district level planning with the state’s emerging school improvement framework. The U.S. Department of Education’s Mid-Atlantic Comprehensive Center provided support through a formative evaluation of pilot site experiences, which found that empowering a variety of stakeholders in the school community to have a voice in the school improvement process fostered collaboration and shared responsibility, and resulted in priorities and action plans that districts were invested in. Principals and other building leaders offered specific strategies used to refine and enhance the tools and processes and will help increase the impact of this work for schools across the state. The program will be expanded this fall and will be led by the Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3, in collaboration with Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13, Berks County IU 14, and Chester County IU 24. The program will include schools that are classified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Title I schools that fall in the bottom 5% of performance statewide.

Related