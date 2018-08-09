Search For Missing Chester County Teen

COATESVILLE – Police are searching for a missing Chester County teen. 17-year-old Madison Anderson was last seen during the early morning hours on Monday at her Coatesville home. She reportedly suffers from depression and anxiety disorders and has been in contact with family via text, but refuses to return home. She is believed to be in the Coatesville or West Chester areas of Chester County. She is described as five foot four, 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Coatesville Police at 610-384-2300, ext. 0. Authorities say she may be defiant and possibly run if confronted.

