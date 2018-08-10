Discussions About School Safety Across PA

HARRISBURG – Three consecutive days of roundtable discussions on school safety were held across Pennsylvania this week. One session was held in Lebanon County. Sen. Mike Regan of Cumberland and York Counties attended all three hearings. Regan, who is a former U.S. Marshal, said he’s been warning school officials to be selective when hiring security consultants. Regan said security consultants need to be vetted and qualified. They hope to put out a list of qualified security consultants for districts to consult. More state Senate Majority Policy Committee roundtable discussions on school safety will continue across Pennsylvania throughout the summer.

