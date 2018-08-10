Dogs Removed From Lancaster County Kennel

KIRKWOOD – Over 30 dogs and puppies were removed from a Lancaster County kennel by the PA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after they received reports of extreme heat and weather conditions and untreated medical conditions. A search warrant was executed on the kennel located in Kirkwood. The seized animals included three adult Goldendoodles and 24 Goldendoodle puppies, two English Bulldogs, one Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, a Poodle-type dog, and a deceased puppy. The dogs were taken to their Philadelphia headquarters for treatment. The investigation is on-going and charges are pending when the investigation is concluded. Anyone with information about this case, or other animal cruelty cases, can call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 1-866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

