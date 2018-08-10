New Text Alert System To Protect From Scams

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro is encouraging Pennsylvania consumers to sign up for a new text alert system to raise their awareness about how to avoid becoming a victim of scams. The text alerts will offer tips for consumers to avoid becoming a scam victim, warn about new scams, and update subscribers on consumer protection issues. Consumers can sign up by visiting www.attorneygeneral.gov/consumer-alerts/. There is no fee to sign up. This year, the Bureau of Consumer Protection has warned Pennsylvanians of fraudulent IRS tax scams, online romance scams, mortgage modification scams, among other fraudulent schemes. In 2017, the Bureau handled 21,942 total complaints and saved over $3 million for Pennsylvanians.

