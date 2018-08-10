PA Restoring Welfare Payments After Court Ruling

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania plans to restore general assistance cash payments this fall for poor or disabled Pennsylvanians following a state Supreme Court decision. The Department of Human Services said today it’s updating internal systems and training employees in how to determine eligibility and process benefits. The agency will post information at county assistance offices, and people can also call a helpline at 800-692-7462. Applications will be accepted online or through county offices. The high court last month unanimously struck down a 2012 law ending state cash welfare benefits, ruling lawmakers violated constitutional requirements that bills be considered in each chamber for at least three session days before being voted out. When the program ended, it had been distributing about $150 million a year, typically in $205-a-month cash payments, to some 60,000 people.

