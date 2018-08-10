Penn Medicine Eliminating Sugary Drinks In Facilities

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Penn Medicine is eliminating sugary drinks at its facilities to help patients and workers stay healthy. They will phase out drinks with added sugar over the next several months. The hospital system said the changes were part of an effort to help people dealing with heart disease, diabetes, and other illnesses. The ban includes soda, sports drinks, and sweetened juices. Officials say diet and unsweetened beverages will be available. Penn Medicine CEO Ralph Muller says educating patients on food and beverage choices should be reflected by what facilities serve.

