PennDOT To Upgrade Guiderails

HARRISBURG – In line with changing federal standards for guiderail and guiderail end treatments, PennDOT announced a new long-range plan to upgrade these devices across the 40,000-mile state-maintained highway network. Beginning in 2019 and over a three year period, PennDOT will upgrade and replace end treatments on the Interstate system with end treatments that meet new standards adopted this year. The estimated cost for the upgrade to the Interstate system is $45 million. Moving beyond that, PennDOT will upgrade guiderail and end treatments, as appropriate, as part of new, reconstruction and pavement preservation projects listed on the 12-Year Program for expressways, National Highway System routes, and lower volume roads. Across Pennsylvania, the state-maintained road network has 9,700 miles of guiderail, including 1,500 miles on the Interstates, 2,300 miles on the National Highway System off the Interstates, and 5,900 miles on lower volume state routes.

