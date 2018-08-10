Religious Liberty In The Justice Department Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he addressed at the Department of Justice’s Religious Liberty Summit. Sessions announced the creation of a Religious Liberty Task Force within the department. Sessions said, “The Constitution’s protections don’t end at the parish parking lot nor can our freedoms be confined to our basements.” Hear more from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

