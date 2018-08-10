Septic Truck Winds Upside-Down In Backyard Pool

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP (AP) – A loaded septic truck overturned and landed wheels-up in the backyard pool of a Conestoga Township, Lancaster County home. Conestoga Fire Company Chief Larry Frankford says no one was hurt in the Thursday afternoon accident, but it left behind a very unpleasant smell. He says “you can just use your imagination” about the smell from the combination of diesel fuel, oil, and human sewage. Crews were able remove the sewage before using a rotating wrecker to extract the truck from the pool. Frankford says the truck driver was attempting to avoid a road closure nearby when he somehow ended up in the water. The truck driver was not injured.

