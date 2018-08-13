Be Alert For Flooding On Your Commute

STATE COLLEGE (AP) – Authorities say heavy rains have been causing flooding, prompting road closures, and rescues of people from stranded vehicles around our region. Forecasters issued a flash flood watch until midnight for the area. A flood warning is in effect for northeastern Dauphin, northwestern Lebanon, and Schuylkill Counties until 4:30 p.m. The Schuylkill Expressway was shut down in both directions at Route 202 due to flooding. The Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed between Valley Forge and Norristown due to flooding, but later reopened. If you encounter high water on your commute, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

