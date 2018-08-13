Governor Wolf Provides Update Water Rescues, Road Closures

HARRISBURG– Governor Tom Wolf advised today that several state agencies continue to work with local responders to assist those impacted by flash flooding in central, northcentral and eastern Pennsylvania as 10 shelters have been opened in five counties to assist evacuees and three rescue helicopters have been deployed. The governor urged residents to monitor the forecast with more scattered strong storms possible this evening that could bring significant amounts of rain and flooding.

As of this afternoon, nine counties have activated their Emergency Operations Center and PEMA is working closely with them and is providing assistance when needed. The Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (HART), operated by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and National Guard, has deployed three helicopters to Columbia County where residents have been trapped on the roof of their homes by rising flood waters. No deaths have been reported from the flooding at this time. PennDOT advised motorists that numerous roads and bridges are impacted due to flooding.