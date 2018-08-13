Homicide Charges Filed In Elizabethtown Park Incident

LANCASTER – A man was charged with homicide regarding the death of a 16-year-old boy who was beaten at Elizabethtown Borough Park on Aug. 6. Police charged 24-year-old David Skalla for punching Blake Shearer several times after Skalla confronted the boy about loud music being played at the East Washington Street park. Skalla of Elizabethtown is in custody regarding a parole/probation matter. Multiple witnesses to the incident reported Skalla being the only one to throw punches, escalating the verbal altercation to a physical attack. Shearer was struck four times in the face and head and eventually fell to the ground. Shearer was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of head and brain injuries. He died there Friday afternoon. After the assault, Skalla left the park with his family in a vehicle which was photographed by a witness. That photograph led police to the vehicle, owned by Skalla’s girlfriend. Police contacted her and Skalla. According to information gathered by police, Skalla told his girlfriend that he “blacked out” during the incident. The Elizabethtown School District announced it will provide counselors at the high school beginning today at 8 a.m. to help students in dealing with the loss.



