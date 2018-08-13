Large Sinkhole At A Lancaster County Outlet

LANCASTER (AP) – Vehicles stranded in a large sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of Lancaster’s Tanger Outlet were removed with the help of a crane. At least six vehicles were engulfed by the sinkhole that opened on Friday afternoon. A worker tethered to a tower ladder from Lafayette Fire Company climbed into the sinkhole and connected the cars to the crane. All vehicles were removed by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A fence has been set up closing off the area around the sinkhole. A woman was reportedly in one of the vehicles when the sinkhole opened, but no injuries were reported. Lafayette Fire Company reported that the sinkhole doubled in size and is expected to grow. Engineers are trying to determine the cause of the sinkhole.

