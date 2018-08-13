PA Church Abuse Report Soon To Be Released

HARRISBURG (AP) – A report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse at the hands of clergy members and efforts to cover it up in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses is expected to be released soon. It’s the product of a lengthy grand jury investigation. The release of the findings has been delayed while some of the people named in the report have launched legal challenges. They’ve argued the report is inaccurate and releasing it in its current form would violate their constitutional rights to their reputations and to due process of law. The state Supreme Court has agreed to consider those claims and scheduled the matter for oral argument in September. In the meantime, the court says to release the report after redacting identifying information regarding those challengers.

