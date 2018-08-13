PA School Releases Propaganda Videos

EMMAUS – The East Penn School District in Lehigh County has submitted to Liberty Counsel’s demand on behalf of concerned parents and complied with state law, by providing links to YouTube videos shown to over 2,000 high school students as part of the district’s “Unity Week” and promotion of the “Day of Silence.” Emmaus High School required the students to watch the pro homosexual videos on the school TV system without prior notice to parents or an opportunity to opt-out. School counselor, Kristen Grim, who is also the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) faculty sponsor, sent a suggest list of YouTube videos to a school employee to be shown during the “Unity Week.” However, the district denied parents’ requests for the video links. The district’s attorney advised “that these videos can not be sent to parents, because they are part of a student project,” despite the district playing the videos for all students. Parents were left to try to find the videos on their own based on descriptions of the video content provided by the district and as related by their children. Liberty Counsel is now reviewing all public records relating to the event. The records show significant teacher-led involvement and editorial control and faculty promotion of the so-called “student-led” activism. Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel said, “It is outrageous that school personnel are violating parents’ rights and the law regarding teacher involvement in noncurricular, politically-oriented clubs to promote special-interest propaganda to students.”

