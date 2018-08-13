Stemming The Spread Of The Spotted Lanternfly

HARRISBURG – PA agriculture officials are urging people to keep watch and stem the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly, an insect that attacks fruit and some ornamental plants and can damage crops like grapes and apples. Lanternflies were first seen in Berks County in 2014. There are now 13 PA counties under quarantine. In our region, the quarantine includes Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, and Schuylkill Counties. Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank, the Democratic Chair of the state Senate Agriculture Committee, says lanternfly numbers are growing. She said citizens must do their part to stop the pest by “banding” trees with tape to catch the insects as they travel up the trunk. Pennsylvania has a hotline at 1-888-4BADFLY to connect callers with advice on ways to control the pest.



Related