York County Fire Truck Taken On Joyride

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities investigated a burglary at the Strinestown Community Fire Department in Conewago Township. During the burglary, a piece of fire apparatus was stolen. A Ford Explorer stolen in Springettsbury Township from the Youth Development Center was located outside the fire station. Surveillance video from the fire station showed a juvenile male used the Ford to push in one of the garage doors. He then donned firefighting gear, started a rescue truck, and left the building. Several reports of an erratically operated fire truck were received in the central and eastern parts of the county. The truck was found stuck in a field off of Freysville Road in Hellam Township. Witnesses saw the male flee the scene. Fire department officials were able to identify the suspect as a 15-year-old, who previously served as a Junior Firefighter with the station. The teen was located by Hellam Township Police and returned to the Youth Development Center. The rescue truck was returned to the fire station and is being evaluated for damage. The investigation into the incident continues.

