Argall Measure Tackles Welfare Fraud

HARRISBURG – Legislation to combat welfare fraud and abuse in Pennsylvania is in position for a state Senate floor vote this fall. Senate Bill 891 requires the state Department of Aging to cross-check their list of PACE and PACENET beneficiaries with death records maintained by the PA Department of Health. The bill’s prime sponsor, Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall said that when his father passed away in 2015, he was still receiving letters from the state a year after his death encouraging him to apply for food stamps. Argall said we need to take proper action in improving efficiency in programs such as PACE and PACENET to ensure that dishonest individuals are not fraudulently applying for these benefits by using the identity of someone who had passed away. Under the bill, the Department of Aging and the Department of Health would be required to work together in maintaining up-to-date records of individuals enrolled in the PACE program.

