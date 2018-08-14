Baby Formula Thief Sought

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police are seeking a York County man in connection with stealing thousands of dollars of baby formula in Lancaster County. 27-year-old Timothy Melvin Jr. of Windsor is charged with retail theft after stealing over $2,000 worth of baby formula from the Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township at around 1:15 p.m. on August 8th. He stole over $1,400 of baby formula at the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township on August 10. Two criminal complaints were filed against Melvin and arrest warrants were obtained. He remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

