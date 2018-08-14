Elizabethtown Woman Charged In Her Child’s Death

LANCASTER – An Elizabethtown woman is charged with killing her infant daughter, who was found unresponsive last month at her home. Police charged 23-year-old Candace Parrow with homicide, aggravated assault, and strangulation regarding the July 16 death of the 4-month-old girl. Parrow was arrested at her home Monday afternoon. Police responded to her apartment and found the child unresponsive. The child was transported to Hershey Medical Center where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. An autopsy ruled the child’s death a homicide. Parrow told police that she put the child down to sleep, went to another room to do dishes and returned, about 10 minutes later, to find the child unresponsive. An investigation revealed Parrow did not wash dishes. Also, Parrow’s version of what took place changed during separate interviews.

