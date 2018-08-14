Keeping Older PA Adults From Being Scammed

HARRISBURG – State officials are urging older Pennsylvanians to become educated so they don’t become a victim of financial fraud or scams. Older adults are less likely to report that they were scammed. PA Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell says if you receive a questionable communication, don’t be rushed. If you have any doubts regarding a phone call or email, hang up the phone and follow up with a family member or trusted friend. The Department of Aging encourages anyone who believes that an older adult is being financially exploited to file a confidential report with any Area Agency on Aging or call the statewide abuse hotline at 1-800-490-8505. Hassell says if you’re a victim of identity theft, contact the PA Department of Revenue’s Fraud Investigation Unit at 717-772-9297.

