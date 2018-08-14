Missing York County Woman Located

YORK COUNTY – A missing York County woman has been found. Spring Garden Township Police reported that 40-year-old Connie Sue Danner was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue on foot. Police said she may possess a handgun and could harm herself. Around 7 p.m. Monday, Danner was located by York Area Regional Police. Danner was unharmed and was transported to York Hospital for treatment. Authorities and the Danner family appreciate all the community support and assistance in locating Connie.

