The Latest On Grand Jury Report About clergy abuse

HARRISBURG – Surrounded by survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests, Attorney General Josh Shapiro today revealed the comprehensive findings of a statewide investigative grand jury that spent two years uncovering abuse of children by priests, and a systematic cover up spanning decades by senior church leaders in Pennsylvania and the Vatican. The grand jury recommended reforming the criminal and civil statutes of limitations on sexual abuse in Pennsylvania, among other recommendations, and Attorney General Shapiro called on every Catholic bishop to support the reforms. The grand jury found 301 Catholic priests identified as predator priests, while serving in active ministry in the church, detailed accounts of over 1,000 children victimized by predator priests, with the grand jury noting it believed the real number of victims was in the “thousands,” and senior church officials, including bishops, knew about the abuse committed by priests, but routinely covered it up to avoid scandal, criminal charges against priests, and monetary damages to the dioceses. To read the full grand jury report go to www.attorneygeneral.gov/report.

