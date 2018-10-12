Murder-Suicide Investigated In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. On Thursday at 6:37 p.m. , officers responded to the 3000 block of 2nd Street for multiple calls of shots fired. Police arrived and found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found another man nearby with gunshot injuries who was rushed to a local hospital, but later died. The identities of the two men have not been released. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.