Bill Protects Emergency Responders & Improves Public Safety

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin applauded colleagues in the state House for passing legislation that would help protect emergency responders and improve emergency response times. House Bill 1414 included a proposal Martin introduced along with Sen. Ryan Aument that would allow Special Emergency Response Team or SERT officers to use flashing lights and sirens when using their private vehicles to respond to incidents. Officials estimate that the use of lights and sirens on personal vehicles could save 10 to 15 minutes in assembling a SERT team for incidents requiring special training, such as kidnappings, barricaded gunmen, and hostage negotiations. The legislation also included provisions for visual signals for other types of vehicles – including fire police vehicles, tow trucks, solid waste collection vehicles, and some probation officer vehicles – to improve the safety of workers and motorists. House Bill 1414 now goes to the governor.